Kaduva Teaser 2: Prithviraj Sukumaran To Set The Screens On Fire As Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan

Kaduva, the highly anticipated Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is all set to get a worldwide release on June 30, 2022. Ahead of its release, the makers revealed the much-awaited Kaduva teaser 2 on social media. The promising second teaser hints that the Shaji Kailas directorial is going to be a complete mass entertainer.

From the electrifying teaser, it is evident that leading Prithviraj Sukumaran is all set the screens on fire, as the central character Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan. The multi-faceted talent, who is back in the mass entertainer genre after a long gap with Kaduva, looks perfect as the larger-than-life hero from a village in Southern Kerala.

"Presenting the 2nd teaser of #KADUVA! Time for some 90's style retro swag!," wrote Prithviraj Sukumaran who shared the Kaduva teaser 2 on his official social media pages. The Shaji Kailas directorial, which is set in the Southern Kerala of the 1990s, is touted to be a fictional story based on a real-life character named Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan.

Check out Prithviraj Sukumaran's post here:

The Kaduva teaser 2 hints that Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing the central character Kurian aka Kuruvachan, in the movie. The second teaser of the Shaji Kailas directorial also introduces the lead antagonist played by Vivek Oberoi. From the teaser, it is evident that the Bollywood actor is playing the role of a police officer in Kaduva. Thus, the project marks the second on-screen collaboration of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Vivek Oberoi, after the grand success of the 2019-released movie Lucifer. The Shaji Kailas directorial is scripted by renowned writer-director Jinu Abraham.

The movie features Saikumar, Siddique, Janardhanan, Vijayaraghavan, Aju Varghese, Harisree Ashokan, Kochu Preman, Samyuktha Menon, Rahul Madhav, Seema, Priyanka, and so on in the supporting roles. Abhinandan Ramanujam is the director of photography. S Thaman, the popular musician is making his Malayalam debut with the project. Kaduva is bankrolled by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.