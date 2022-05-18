Kaduva: The Prithviraj Sukumaran-Shaji Kailas Project To Release On THIS Date!

Kaduva, the highly anticipated Prithviraj Sukumaran has garnered attention with its electrifying posters and promising teaser. The movie, which is touted to be a complete mass entertainer, marks the comeback of senior filmmaker Shaji Kailas after a long gap of over 7 years. As per the latest reports, Kaduva has finally got its much-awaited release date.

According to the latest updates the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Shaji Kailas project has been slated to hit the theatres on June 30, this year. In that case, Kaduva will mark its leading man Prithviraj's second theatrical release of the year, after the massive success of Jana Gana Mana.

As reported earlier, Kaduva, which is scripted by writer-director Jinu Abraham, will feature Prithviraj Sukumaran as the central character Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan. Vivek Oberoi, the renowned Bollywood actor is playing the lead antagonist in the Shaji Kailas directorial. The project marks his second onscreen collaboration with Prithviraj, after the grand success of the 2019-released movie Lucifer.

The movie features Samyuktha Menon as the female lead. Saikumar, Siddique, Janardhanan, Vijayaraghavan, Aju Varghese, Harisree Ashokan, Kochu Preman, Rahul Madhav, Seema, Priyanka, and so on appear in the supporting roles. Abhinandan Ramanujam is the director of photography. S Thaman, the popular musician is making his Malayalam debut with the project. Kaduva is bankrolled by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.