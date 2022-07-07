Kaduva Twitter Review: Did Prithviraj Sukumaran-Shaji Kailas's Film Impress The Audience?

Kaduva, the highly anticipated Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer has finally hit the theatres. The action thriller marks the comeback of celebrated senior filmmaker Shaji Kailas, after a very long back. Kaduva, which was originally supposed to hit the theatres on June 30, 2022, is finally getting released after a prolonged legal tussle.

The Shaji Kailas directorial, which features Prithviraj Sukumaran as the central character Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan, is set in the Kottayam district of Kerala in the 1990s. Prithviraj's character in Kaduva, Kuruvachan aka Kurian is a young planter from Kottayam, who is immensely ambitious and successful. The project marks the actor's second collaboration with the filmmaker, after the 2012-released Simhasanam.

Here's what the audience feels about Kaduva. Have a look...

Never been more tensed in my life #Kaduva not even for my board results#PrithvirajSukumaran — Ajay (@ajaylionheart) July 7, 2022

Vivek Oberoi, the popular Bollywood actor is playing the lead antagonist Thomas Chandy IPS, in Kaduva. Thus, the project marks the actor's second outing with Prithviraj Sukumaran after his celebrated Malayalam debut Lucifer. According to Vivek Oberoi, he is not playing a cliche antagonist in the Shaji Kailas directorial, but his character has a well-defined arc and layers.

The sources close to Kaduva suggest that the popular Malayalam channel Surya TV has bagged the satellite rights of the movie for a whopping price. The streaming rights, on the other hand, are bagged by the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. The Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is expected to revive the much-loved mass entertainer genre, which is slowly fading away from the Malayalam cinema.

The movie features Saikumar, Siddique, Janardhanan, Vijayaraghavan, Aju Varghese, Harisree Ashokan, Kochu Preman, Rahul Madhav, Samyuktha Menon, Seema, Priyanka, and so on in the supporting roles. Abhinandan Ramanujam is the director of photography. Jakes Bejoy has composed the songs and original score. Kaduva is bankrolled by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.