Kainakary Thankaraj Passes Away: Malayalam Cinema Celebs Pay Respects To The Veteran Actor

Veteran actor Kainakary Thankaraj, best known for his exceptional performances in films and theatre, has passed away. The 77-year-old breathed his last at his residence in Keralapuram on Sunday, March 3, 2022. As per reports, Thankaraj was battling a liver-related disease for quite some time.

Kainakary Thankaraj, who was born as the son of the famous theatre artist Krishnankutty Bhagavathar, played prominent roles in over 10,000 plays. He had won the Kerala State Award for the Best Theatre Actor thrice. The actor worked with KSRTC and Kerala Coir Board before pursuing an acting career.

Kainakary Thankaraj's funeral will be held at 9 am on Monday, March 4.

Kainakary Thankaraj made his debut in films with the Prem Nazir starrer Aanappaachan, which was released in 1978. He acted in over 35 films in his career.

His performances in some of the most loved films of recent times, including Amen, Ee Ma Yau, Lucifer, and Home, had received much love from audiences. The upcoming Mammootty-Lijo Jose Pellissery project Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam is his last film.

Kainakary Thankaraj's colleagues from the Malayalam film industry, including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Lijo Jose Pellissery, and others paid their respects to the veteran actor on social media.

Mammootty

The megastar, who has shared the screen with Kainakary Thankaraj on his last film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, mourned the demise of the veteran actor on his social media pages.

Mohanlal

Thankaraj's Lucifer co-star Mohanlal took to his official pages and shared a post, paying respect to the veteran actor.

Prithviraj Sukumaran

The actor-filmmaker, who directed Kainakary Thankaraj in his directorial debut Lucifer (the senior actor had played the role of Sakhavu Nedumpilly Krishnan in the film), mourned his demise on his Instagram story.

Lijo Jose Pellissery

The celebrated filmmaker, who had collaborated with Kainakary Thankaraj in most of his recent films, mourned the demise of the actor by posting a still from his film Ee.Ma.Yau on his social media pages.

Murali Gopy

The actor-writer, who had collaborated with Kainakary Thankaraj for Lucifer, took to his official pages and made an emotional post. In his post, Murali Gopy also revealed that Thankaraj had a prominent role in the Lucifer sequel, Empuraan.