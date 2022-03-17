Kerala Govt To Bring In Law For Women's Protection In Malayalam Cinema

Highlighting the need to end exploitation of women in filmdom, Kerala Minister for Culture Saji Cheriyan on Wednesday said the state government is all set to bring in a legislation for protection of women in Malayalam cinema.

The legislation will be drawn up after going through the reports of the Adoor Gopalakrishnan and the Justice Hema Commissions, appointed to study the problems in Malayalam cinema, Cheriyan said while inaugurating the renovated Kairali-Nila-Sree theatre complex of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) here.



Comprehensive discussion with stakeholders will be held based on these reports before finalising the law, the minister said.

This comes in the backdrop of actor Bhavana speaking in public earlier this month for the first time about her sexual assault, saying she now identifies herself as a survivor and not a victim.

In 2017, she was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted inside her car for two hours by men who forced their way into the vehicle and later escaped in a busy area of Kochi. The entire act was filmed by some of the accused to blackmail the actress.

Popular star Dileep, who is one among 10 people accused in the case, was arrested and let off on bail later. He has said he is innocent.

Noting that there are umpteen film artistes who are struggling financially and physically, minister Cheriyan said the government will set up an exclusive centre for their well-being.

The renovated film complex situated in the heart of the state capital offers a high-end technology-enabled cinematic experience for viewers, ahead of the 26th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) beginning on March 18.

"Apart from its existing 17 cinemas, KSFDC planned to set up around 50 theatres in the state. With the completion of the renovation of Chithranjali Film Studio, it will become one of the much-sought after film studios in South India," he added.

Minister for Transport Antony Raju, who presided over the function, said the renovated theatre gives the film buffs an opportunity to watch films in a world-class facility at affordable rate.

On the occasion, Minister for Education and Labour V Sivankutty formally handed over the cinema theatre for screening of the eight-day-long IFFK.

Sivankutty said the upkeep of the renovated theatre complex is the responsibility of the employees as well as the public.