Kerala High Court: Plea Against Malayalam Film Churuli A Publicity Interest Litigation

The
Kerala
High
Court
on
Monday
described
PIL
as
a
publicity
interest
litigation,
not
public
interest
litigation
as
it
is
known.
The
PIL
sought
the
removal
of
a
Malayalam
mystery-horror
film
'Churuli' from
the
OTT
platform
and
said
no
statutory
provision
appeared
to
have
been
violated
by
screening
of
the
movie.
With
the
observations,
Justice
P
V
Kunhikrishnan
reserved
the
judgement
on
the
matter.
Additional
Advocate-General
Grashious
Kuriakose,
appearing
for
the
Censor
Board,
said
the
movie
was
cleared
for
public-viewing
with
an
'A'
certification
and
related
warnings.
The
court
was
hearing
the
petition
moved
by
a
lawyer
Peggy
Fen,
who
said
there
was
usage
of
foul
language
in
the
film
and
should
be
removed
from
the
OTT
platform.
Earlier,
the
court
termed
as
atrocious
the
language
used
in
the
film
which
was
released
via
OTT
platform
on
November
19.
The
petition
said
there
were
filthy
words
in
the
film
that
could
be
offensive
particularly
to
women
and
children.
It
contended
that
the
movie
did
not
adhere
to
the
censor
board
rules
and
regulations
and
did
not
display
any
statutory
warning
when
showing
characters
using
alcohol
or
smoking,
which
is
mandatory.