Kerala State Film Awards 2022: Biju Menon, Joju George, Revathy, Hridayam, Dileesh Pothan Win Big!

The Kerala State Film Awards 2022 are finally announced. Hridayam won the award for the Best Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. The results were announced by Saji Cheriyan, the Minister of Cultural Affairs in a press meet held at Thiruvananthapuram, today (May 27, Friday). The Kerala State Film Awards 2022 honoured the finest talents of 2021, from both the theatre and OTT space.

Biju Menon won the Best Actor trophy for his exceptional performance in Aarakkariyam. Joju George won his first Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for his stellar performances in Nayattu and Madhuram. Revathy's fantastic performance in the OTT-released film Bhoothakalam won her the Best Actress trophy. Dileesh Pothan, the celebrated filmmaker won the award for Best Director for his OTT film, Joji.

Check out the Kerala State Film Awards 2022 complete winners list here:

Best Film: Aavasavyooham

Best Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Hridayam (Director: Vineeth Sreenivasan)

Best Actor: Biju Menon (Aarkkariyam) & Joju George (Nayattu, Madhuram)

Best Actress: Revathy (Bhoothakalam)

Best Director: Dileesh Pothan (Joji)

Best Screenplay: Syam Pushkaran (Joji)

Best Supporting Actress: Unnimaya Prasad (Joji)

Best Music: Hesham Abdul Wahab (Hridayam)