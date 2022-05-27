Kerala State Film Awards 2022: Biju Menon, Joju George, Revathy, Hridayam, Dileesh Pothan Win Big!

The
Kerala
State
Film
Awards
2022
are
finally
announced.
Hridayam
won
the
award
for
the
Best
Film
Providing
Wholesome
Entertainment.
The
results
were
announced
by
Saji
Cheriyan,
the
Minister
of
Cultural
Affairs
in
a
press
meet
held
at
Thiruvananthapuram,
today
(May
27,
Friday).
Biju
Menon
won
the
Best
Actor
trophy
for
his
exceptional
performance
in
Aarakkariyam.
Joju
George
won
his
first
Kerala
State
Film
Award
for
Best
Actor
for
his
stellar
performances
in
Nayattu
and
Madhuram.
Revathy's
fantastic
performance
in
the
OTT-released
film
Bhoothakalam
won
her
the
Best
Actress
trophy.
Dileesh
Pothan,
the
celebrated
filmmaker
won
the
award
for
Best
Director
for
his
OTT
film,
Joji.
Check
out
the
Kerala
State
Film
Awards
2022
complete
winners
list
here:
Best
Film:
Aavasavyooham
Best
Film
Providing
Wholesome
Entertainment:
Hridayam
(Director:
Vineeth
Sreenivasan)
Best
Actor:
Biju
Menon
(Aarkkariyam)
&
Joju
George
(Nayattu,
Madhuram)