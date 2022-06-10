KGF Makers Hombale Films Mark Their Grand Debut In Mollywood With Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film

The production house with the midas touch which can do nothing wrong at the moment has announced its entry into the Malayalam film industry with the Mollywood stalwart Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. Tyson, produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films is going to be an action-packed socio thriller to be directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and scripted by Murali Gopy. Set against the backdrop of contemporary India, the movie marks the third collaboration between Prithviraj and Murali Gopy, following Empuraan, the sequel to the record-breaking Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. Lucifer was also a mega-hit directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Tyson is touted to be one of the biggest ever from Kerala. The movie is slated to go on floors in the last quarter of 2023 and will have a pan-India release in 2024 in all the 4 South Indian languages and Hindi.

This landmark project will also mark the Malayalam debut of Hombale Films in the Mollywood industry. Hombale Films have time and again displayed their zeal for musical documentation. Tyson too promises to be on the same pedestal. This project seems to be a perfect fusion of the two greats. The industry which is known for its rich content with a social message might have found the right match to take it up to the global platform. Hombale films with their gutsiness and idiosyncrasy has time and again proved its mettle, be it their marketing strategy or the selection of the artist or the best technicians. They have taken the industry by storm with Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 and have definitely scaled Kannada film industry to greater heights to leave their indelible mark in the Indian cinema industry.

The inexplicable sparkle of South Indian Production houses and stars has started colouring the Indian cinema, arguably more so than ever. The amalgamation of the biggest actors together, one from Tollywood, one from Bollywood and another from the Sandalwood, feels like a metaphorical match made in heaven. Hombale films from the Sandalwood Industry, has certainly figured out the perfect recipe of a modern-day blockbuster. The production house has been on a roll since the successful run of KGF Chapter 2 worldwide. Post KGF release, they've had 6 mega movie announcements in the span of one month. This number itself speaks for the rapid pace, at which the industry and the production house is reeling forward. With Salaar under its belt and the likes of Rocking Star Yash, Sudha Kongura, Prashanth Neel, Rakshit Shetty, Prithviraj Sukumaran at their side, they are ready to mark their presence across the film industry and Indian cinema. With the best of the best from the South Indian Film Industry coming together, this can be the start of scripting a big bang in the reckoning.

As per sources, the magnitude and scope of the movie Tyson is going to be gigantic. The movie will include a list of top actors and technicians, the details of which will be revealed soon. With the fusion of Hombale films bankrolling the high-rich content industry, it might be another blockbuster loading for the Indian cinema that's currently in the dire straits.