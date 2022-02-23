KPAC Lalitha No More: Dulquer Salmaan Shares Moving Post As He Remembers His ‘Chakkarakutty'

Noted south actress KPAC Lalitha passed away on Tuesday (February 22) at her residence in Kerala's Tripunithura. She was 74. The Malayalam film industry was taken aback by the news of the senior actress' death. Colleagues from the industry and Lalitha's long-time co-stars including Mohanlal and Mammootty paid their tribute and even arrived at her son Sidharth Bharathan's apartment in Kochi, where her mortal remains were kept, as soon as the news broke. A few celebrities like Prithviraj, Asif Ali, Manju Warrier and others also took to their respective social media handles to convey their heartfelt condolences.

Dulquer Salmaan, the Mollywood heartthrob shared a set of pictures of him with the veteran actress to pay his tribute. In his emotionally touching note, the actor wrote, "My best on-screen pairing. The most love I've felt for a co-actor. As an actor she was magic, wearing her genius as lightly as her smile. I've never felt more alive in a scene cause she transcended the written word. These pictures are from our last day together. I couldn't let go and demanded hugs and kisses. She kept saying we should do a film where we are a mother and son constantly bickering. I thought we had time. Like how we began every text message to each other ....Chakkare Evideya ?? (Dear where are you?) 🥺🥺💔💔#lalithaaunty #endechakkarakutty #myhearthurts."

The duo previously collaborated for the film Varane Avashyamund backed by Dulquer's production banner Wayfarer Films.

Lalitha had won two National Film Awards for Best Supporting Actress (Amaram and Shantham) along with four Kerala State Film Awards.