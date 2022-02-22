KPAC Lalitha Passes Away: Malayalam Cinema Mourns The Legendary Actress's Demise

KPAC Lalitha, one of the most-loved actresses in the Malayalam film industry passed away. The 74-year-old breathed her last at her son Siddharth Bharathan's residence in Tripunithura, Kochi on Tuesday (February 22, 2022). KPAC Lalitha, who was battling with liver alignment for the past couple of years, had also suffered memory loss recently.

The veteran actress was married to the late legendary filmmaker Bharathan. KPAC Lalitha is survived by son Siddharth Bharathan, who is an actor and filmmaker by profession, and daughter Sree Kutty. The final rites of the National award-winning actress is expected to be held at Kochi on February 23, Wednesday.