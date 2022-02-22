KPAC Lalitha Passes Away: Malayalam Cinema Mourns The Legendary Actress's Demise

KPAC
Lalitha,
one
of
the
most-loved
actresses
in
the
Malayalam
film
industry
passed
away.
The
74-year-old
breathed
her
last
at
her
son
Siddharth
Bharathan's
residence
in
Tripunithura,
Kochi
on
Tuesday
(February
22,
2022).
KPAC
Lalitha,
who
was
battling
with
liver
alignment
for
the
past
couple
of
years,
had
also
suffered
memory
loss
recently.
The
veteran
actress
was
married
to
the
late
legendary
filmmaker
Bharathan.
KPAC
Lalitha
is
survived
by
son
Siddharth
Bharathan,
who
is
an
actor
and
filmmaker
by
profession,
and
daughter
Sree
Kutty.
The
final
rites
of
the
National
award-winning
actress
is
expected
to
be
held
at
Kochi
on
February
23,
Wednesday.