KPAC Lalitha's Demise: The Veteran Actress Had Revealed How Dileep Helped When Her Family Was In Debt

Senior Malayalam actress KPAC Lalitha breathed her last on Tuesday (February 22) night. She was 74 and has been reportedly undergoing treatment for various illnesses for a long period of time. A motherly figure to Malayalam celebrities, the actress was known for her acting chops as well as her upright attitude, which many a time won hearts.

Even when the world stood against her when she met Dileep, Mollywood actor who is accused as the mastermind behind Kerala actress assault case, at the Aluva sub-jail in 2017, the legendary actress had expressed that she went to see him as he is like her real son. Stating that it was her personal choice to visit him and no one has the right to question her family matters, she had said, "I didn't visit Dileep as an artist, rather he is like my real son. No one has the right to question my family matters or privacy. If Dileep is proven guilty, he should be punished. My visit was my personal choice and I don't care what others say."

Well, earlier during various interviews, Lalitha had said that she was much obliged to Dileep, who has helped her when her family was going through a financial crisis. In one of her interviews with Kerala Kaumadi Flash Movies, the actress had said, "Dileep has been there by my side whenever I was in hard times. It was Dileep who helped when I was facing a financial crisis. This happened during the time of my daughter's wedding. Sharing pain with him is a great relief for me. No matter what anyone says, I can never forget him. When I was returning after a show from Dubai, Dileep was seated next to me. After hearing my stories, Dileep could not sleep during that four-hour-long journey. We got closer after the trip. Later he was there for me always." (quotes taken from Kerala Kaumadi).

KPAC Lalitha, wife of late director Bharathan is survived by her son Sidharth and daughter Sreekutty.