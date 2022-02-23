KPAC Lalitha’s Long Time Co-Star Innocent Reveals Why He Was Stubborn On Being Paired Opposite Her

Mollywood actress KPAC Lalitha's funeral took place with full state honours at Enkakkad in Wadakancherry (Kerala) on Wednesday (February 23) evening. The last rites were performed by her son, actor-director Sidharth Bharathan. Until evening her mortal remains were kept in Tripunithara, where public and Mollywood celebrities including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dileep, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kavya Madhavan, Sukumari and others paid their last respects.

Her demise triggered an outpour of emotions as tributes continued to pour in on social media. Actors Mohanlal and Mammootty were seen turning emotional as they bid heart-wrenching goodbye to their co-star. Veteran actor Innocent, who has been Lalitha's long-time co-star mourned her loss. Remembering their camaraderie while interacting with Onmanorama, the star shared that he first met the late actress in Chennai, wherein he was backing the 1982 film Ormakkayi directed by her husband and late legendary filmmaker Bharathan. Talking about the relationship both their family shared, he said, "Lalitha and Bharathan were always close to our family. Lalitha was already a noted actress when I first met her. Whereas I had just begun my journey n cinema. But she greeted me as a friend. An actress like Lalitha did not have to pay that much attention to me."

Further, he revealed the reason why he chose Lalitha as his co-star for most of his film, rather than any other actress. "I acted along with her in numerous films. During all these years of my film career, whenever the director or scriptwriter asked who should be acting alongside me, I would say it would be nice if Lalitha essayed that role. Prior to this or after that, I have never suggested anyone else's name. That was not just because of our friendship or close acquaintance. It was my selfishness that I would be able to perform better with Lalitha acting alongside me", he said.

Innocent and Lalitha were a part of hit films like Utsava Melam, Godfather, Kanalkkattu, Pavam Pavam Rajakumaran, Manichitrathazhu, Sreekrishnapurathe Nakshathrathilakkam among others.