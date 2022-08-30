    For Quick Alerts
      #LightsCameraJosh: Top Josh Malayalam Creators Get Ready For The Biggest Meetup In Kochi

      Dailyhunt's desi short video app Josh, has taken the content creation industry by storm with its pool of talent and quirky ideas. Right from serving viral engaging content in different genres and languages to giving rising stars a platform to make their dreams come true, the app launched in 2020, has always pushed the envelope with its mint-fresh approach.

      lights-camera-josh-malayalam

      Another reason why Josh continues to rule over hearts is because of its unique creations which are a perfect mix of entertainment and learning. One such smashing event is #LightsCameraJosh where content creators gather under one roof and have the time of their lives. The aim of this meet-and-greet is to create a bridge between the star creators and the budding talents.

      After tasting roaring success in Hyderabad, Gurugram and Tamil Nadu, #LightsCameraJosh is back with a new edition and this time, the audience in Kochi is in for a big surprise at the below venue.

      Venue- Le Meridien, Kochi

      Date- September 3, 2022.

      The #LightsCameraJosh Kochi edition is an opportunity for creators to team up and perform on the grand stage to showcase their talent. Around 270 creators with a collective clout of 16M on Instagram have been invited to this one-of-its-kind meetup. Here are the names of the celebrity Josh influencers who will be a part of this event-

      1. Sandra

      2. Meenu Lakshmi

      3. Akhil

      4. Steeve Joseph

      #LightsCameraJosh Malayalam will kick-off with a grand welcome for the Josh influencers post registrations. A pre-function area will be allocated where creators can collaborate and create some viral content. Besides this, there will be media interactions and interview opportunities for the attendees as well.

      From dazzling at the red carpet to posing for the shutterbugs, #LightsCameraJosh will be filled with glitz and glamour. This will be followed by main stage performances and the award ceremony. The creators will get an opportunity to have fun at the glam room and let their hair down to the chartbuster music played by the DJ. They will also be treated to some finger-licking good delicacies and beverages. And not to forget, there are also some surprise giveaways coming their way.

      Here are the names of the top creators from the Josh Malayalam community who will be a part of this meetup-

      1. Ajith Dona

      2. Ammu Appu

      3. Lena & Nikhil

      4. Shyna Vishnu

      5. Muraliparvathy

      6. Rohith

      7. Athulya Ashokan

      8. Sheethal Elzha

      9. Chandu

      10. Anuraj and Preena

      Stay tuned for more interesting updates on the same.

      Story first published: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 12:32 [IST]
