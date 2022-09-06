LightsCameraJosh: Top Malayalam Content Creators Enjoy Josh's Biggest Meetup In Kochi

Dailyhunt's short video app Josh, has been setting new benchmarks in the content creation space. From treating the audience with fresh viral content belonging to different languages and genres to giving budding talent a platform to make their dreams come true, the home-grown app ticks all the right boxes. Within a short period of time, Josh has impressed the audience with its novel ideas.

Apart from all these unparalleled offerings, the desi short video app is also known for hosting smashing events which give its content creators an opportunity to rediscover themselves.

After the successful #LightsCameraJosh events in Hyderabad, Gurugram and Tamil Nadu, Josh recently hosted another amazing meetup for creators in Kochi on September 3, 2022. The unique event was graced by 200+ creators and everyone had a blast. The one-of-its-kind meetup event gave community creators a chance to team up with other influencers.

Speaking about the highlights of #LightsCameraJosh Kochi edition, top influencers like Steve Joseph, Sandra, Meenu Lakshmi, Akhil and Fukru made their presence felt at the event. Besides Bollywood and contemporary dance performers, creators also gave the audience a glimpse of Kerala's rich culture through their cultural performances. While Ammu Appu and Vishnu S left everyone mesmerized with their semi-classical dance performances, Bhagya left everyone cheering for her with her classic Kathak act. Rohu's flash mob also impressed the attendees. Joel Abraham and Aanavandi Band performed on popular Malayalam songs.

Apart from performances by popular creators like Rohu and team, budding and talented music bands also got a chance to showcase their talent on the stage. There were awards like 'Creator of the Year', 'Challenge King and Queen' and 'Trendsetter' amongst others given to the creators to encourage them to come up with unique content. With the festival of Onam just around the corner, an artist was made to dress up like Mahabali to represent the festival.

To add more to the fun, Saina Music, one of the leading production houses and audio labels in the Malayalam industry, unveiled their most-anticipated video song 'Jigar' with the lead star cast- Siddharth Menon, Deepthi Sati, Addis Akkara, Chaithaniya Prakash and music director Akhil Anil Kumar at the event. The event was rounded up with a DJ night and some scrumptious Kerala cuisine.

In a nutshell, the creators had a great time meeting and sharing stories with each other, clicking pictures and making some engaging digital content. At the end of the day, everyone returned home with smiling faces and precious memories.

Want to be a part of such happening events? Then join Josh app right away.