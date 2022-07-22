Mahaveeryar Box Office Collection Day 1: Nivin Pauly's Fantasy Film Opens On An Average Note

Mahaveeryar, the highly anticipated fantasy film that features Nivin Pauly in the lead role, was released on July 21, Thursday. The movie, which is helmed by Abrid Shine has been receiving mixed to positive reviews from the audiences and critics. As per the latest reports, Mahaveeryar has opened to an average start at the box office.

According to the trade experts, the Nivin Pauly starrer has made a total gross collection of approximately around Rs. 1.5 Crore at the worldwide box office, on its Day 1. This opening box office figure is not a surprise for the analysts of industry members, as Mahaveeryar had very less pre-release hype compared to Nivin's past few releases.



However, the makers believe that Mahaveeryar will go on to perform well in its opening weekend, despite not getting the desired opening at the box office. The long weekend which might result in the rush of family audiences is expected to help this Nivin Pauly starrer at the box office despite its slow start. However, the mixed reviews are severely affecting the word-of-mouth publicity of the Abrid Shine directorial.

Coming to Mahaveeryar, the project marked Nivin Pauly's comeback to the big screen after a long gap of around 3 years. The actor joined hands with director Abrid Shine for the third time in his career for this project. The time travel film also marked Nivin's reunion with his contemporary actor Asif Ali, who has played a pivotal role.

Initially, director Abrid Shine was planning to cast Nivin Pauly in a double role, as both Apoornnanandan and Veerabhadran in Mahaveeryar. But Nivin, who is also a co-producer of the film, felt that Asif Ali suited the role best. Shanvi Srivastava, the popular actress made her Malayalam debut with the movie, which is bankrolled by Nivin Pauly's Pauly Jr. Pictures and Indian Movie Makers.