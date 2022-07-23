Mahaveeryar Box Office Collections 2 Days: Nivin Pauly-Abrid Shine's Film Witnesses A Dip

Mahaveeryar, the Nivin Pauly starrer which hit the theatres on July 21, Thursday, has opened to mixed reviews. The movie, which is helmed by Abrid Shine is getting rave reviews from a group of audiences, while the others have an exactly opposite opinion. On its second day at the box office, Mahaveeryar has witnessed a further dip in its collections.

The trade experts suggest that the Nivin Pauly starrer has managed to make a total gross collection of Rs. 1.5 Crore at the Kerala box office, with the first 2 days. Mahaveeryar has reportedly made a total gross collection of around Rs. 1.7 Crore within 2 days, at the worldwide box office. It is a disappointing performance indeed while considering Nivin Pauly's famous box office track record.

The Saturday and Sunday collections are extremely crucial for Mahaveeryar, as it will decide the fate of the Abrid Shine directorial at the box office. If the project fails to perform well this weekend, it will be extremely difficult for the Nivin Pauly starrer to remain in the theatres for a longer period. The other releases that have been receiving excellent reviews might or might not affect the future performance of Mahaveeryar at the box office.