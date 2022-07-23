Mahaveeryar Box Office Collections 2 Days: Nivin Pauly-Abrid Shine's Film Witnesses A Dip

Mahaveeryar,
the
Nivin
Pauly
starrer
which
hit
the
theatres
on
July
21,
Thursday,
has
opened
to
mixed
reviews.
The
movie,
which
is
helmed
by
Abrid
Shine
is
getting
rave
reviews
from
a
group
of
audiences,
while
the
others
have
an
exactly
opposite
opinion.
On
its
second
day
at
the
box
office,
Mahaveeryar
has
witnessed
a
further
dip
in
its
collections.
The
trade
experts
suggest
that
the
Nivin
Pauly
starrer
has
managed
to
make
a
total
gross
collection
of
Rs.
1.5
Crore
at
the
Kerala
box
office,
with
the
first
2
days.
Mahaveeryar
has
reportedly
made
a
total
gross
collection
of
around
Rs.
1.7
Crore
within
2
days,
at
the
worldwide
box
office.
It
is
a
disappointing
performance
indeed
while
considering
Nivin
Pauly's
famous
box
office
track
record.
The
Saturday
and
Sunday
collections
are
extremely
crucial
for
Mahaveeryar,
as
it
will
decide
the
fate
of
the
Abrid
Shine
directorial
at
the
box
office.
If
the
project
fails
to
perform
well
this
weekend,
it
will
be
extremely
difficult
for
the
Nivin
Pauly
starrer
to
remain
in
the
theatres
for
a
longer
period.
The
other
releases
that
have
been
receiving
excellent
reviews
might
or
might
not
affect
the
future
performance
of
Mahaveeryar
at
the
box
office.