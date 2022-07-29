Mahaveeryar Box Office First Week Collections: Nivin Pauly's Fantasy Film Fails To Make It Big

Mahaveeryar, the time-travel courtroom drama that features Nivin Pauly in the lead role, has been receiving mixed reviews. The Abrid Shine directorial is being considered a film that is way ahead of its time, by the critics. However, Mahaveeryar has been delivering a highly disappointing performance at the box office and has failed to make it big.

When it completed the first week (7 days) at the box office, the Nivin Pauly starrer made a total gross collection of approximately Rs. 6 Crore from the worldwide box office. The trade experts suggest that Mahaveeryar has collected Rs. 3.71 Crore from the Kerala box office alone in its first week. It is unarguably a disappointing collection for the film, which is made with a budget of Rs. 13 Crore.

Sadly, the Abrid Shine directorial is now getting removed from many theatres, owing to the poor audience rush. If things go at the same pace, Mahaveeryar might get completely removed from the big screens, especially in Kerala, just within the first two weeks of its release. The mixed reviews and lack of hype around the project has now pushed the fantasy film to emerge as one of the biggest flops in Nivin Pauly's acting career.

As reported earlier, Asif Ali has appeared as a protagonist along with Nivin Pauly in Mahaveeryar, which is a two-hero film. Nivin is playing the role of a Sadhu named Apoornanandhan in the Abrid Shine directorial. Asif, on the other hand, is appearing in the role of Veerabhadran, the Chief Minister of the Chithrapuri kingdom. From the trailer, it is evident that Mahaveeryar depicts the story of a forgotten kingdom, that gets stuck in the present timeline. Shanvi Srivastava has appeared as the female lead in the Abrid Shine directorial.