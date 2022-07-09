Mahaveeryar Trailer: Nivin Pauly-Asif Ali Promise A Unique, Fascinating Film

Mahaveeryar, the highly anticipated Nivin Pauly-Asif Ali starrer is gearing up for a grand theatrical release. Ahead of the film's release, the much-awaited official trailer of the Abird Shine directorial was revealed on social media. The Mahaveeryar trailer hints that the Nivin Pauly-Asif Ali starrer is going to be a unique, fascinating film.

The 2.27 minutes long official trailer of Mahaveeryar hints that the Abrid Shine directorial is a fantasy film that deals with two different timelines, and possibly a time-travel story. Nivin Pauly appears as a saint in the film, while Asif Ali is seen in the role of a man who belongs to a forgotten kingdom. The trailer also hints that Mahaveeryar is going to be a fine film when it comes to the technical aspects.

Watch the Mahaveeryar trailer here:

Both Nivin Pauly and Asif Ali are seen in entirely different get-ups in the trailer, which depicts a courtroom scene. From the trailer, it is evident that the Abrid Shine directorial revolves around a few individuals from a forgotten kingdom who gets stuck in the modern timeline. However, the Mahaveeryar trailer does not reveal anything about the storyline.

Shanvi Srivastava is appearing as the female lead in Mahaveeryar. Director Abrid Shine himself has penned the script for the movie, which is based on M Mukundan's short story. The project features an extensive star cast including Lal, Lalu Alex, Mallika Sukumaran, Siddique, Sudheer Karamana, Major Ravi, Vijay Menon, Padmaraj Ratheesh, Prajod Kalabhavan, and others in the pivotal roles.

Chandru Selvaraj is the director of photography. Manoj has handled the editing. Ishaan Chhabra has composed the songs and original score. Vishnu Govind and Sree Shankar have handled the sound design. Mahaveeryar, which is bankrolled by Nivin Pauly and PS Shamnas, under the banners Pauly Jr Pictures and Indian Movie Makers, has been slated to hit the theatres on July 21, Thursday.