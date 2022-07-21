Mahaveeryar Twitter Review: Did Nivin Pauly's Time Travel Film Impress The Twitterati?

Mahaveeryar, the highly anticipated Nivin Pauly starrer has finally hit the theatres today (July 21, Thursday). The movie, which is touted to be a fantasy drama, marks Nivin Pauly's come back to the theatres after a long gap of over 3 years. Mahaveeryar also marks the actor's third collaboration with director Abird Shine.

The first reviews of the fantasy drama suggest that the makers have crafted a highly enjoyable time travel film, which is the first of its kind in Malayalam cinema. Nivin Pauly, who has played the role of a sage named Apoornanandan in Mahaveeryar, is also receiving excellent reviews for his performance.

Shanvi Srivastava, the popular South Indian actress is appearing as the female lead in Mahaveeryar, thus marking her debut in the Malayalam film industry. The project features an extensive star cast including Lal, Lalu Alex, Mallika Sukumaran, Siddique, Sudheer Karamana, Major Ravi, Vijay Menon, Padmaraj Ratheesh, Prajod Kalabhavan, and others in the pivotal roles.

Chandru Selvaraj is the director of photography. Manoj has handled the editing. Ishaan Chhabra has composed the songs and original score. Vishnu Govind and Sree Shankar have handled the sound design. Mahaveeryar is bankrolled by Nivin Pauly and PS Shamnas, under the banners Pauly Jr Pictures and Indian Movie Makers