Malayalam Actor Sreejith Ravi Held In POCSO Case

Malayalam
actor
Sreejith
Ravi
was
arrested
in
a
POCSO
case
for
allegedly
flashing
at
two
children
here,
police
said.
The
police
registered
a
case
based
on
the
complaint
of
their
parents
that
an
unidentified
person,
who
came
in
a
black
colour
car,
had
behaved
indecently
towards
the
two
minors
in
a
nearby
park
on
July
4.
During
the
investigation,
police
examined
CCTV
visuals
of
the
area
and
managed
to
find
the
car
and
finally
came
to
know
that
it
was
owned
by
Ravi.
"The
complainant
children
identified
the
accused.
The
FIR
was
registered
and
he
was
taken
to
court,"
a
police
officer
said
here.
Various
sections
of
the
POCSO
Act
including
Section
11
(1)
and
12
have
been
slapped
against
the
46-year-old
actor.
Earlier,
he
was
booked
in
a
POCSO
case
in
2016.