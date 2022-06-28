Malayalam Actress Ambika Rao Passes Away; Prithviraj Sukumaran And Kunchacko Boban Mourn Her Demise

Actress
and
assistant
director
Ambika
Rao,
who
shot
to
fame
with
her
performance
in
Kumbalangi
Nights
passed
away
on
June
27
due
to
cardiac
arrest.
She
was
58
and
is
survived
by
her
sons
-
Rahul
and
Sohan.
According
to
reports,
Ambika
breathed
her
last
yesterday
at
10:30
pm
at
a
private
hospital
in
Ernakulam.
She
was
reportedly
undergoing
treatment
for
COVID-19.
Ambika's
sudden
demise
indeed
left
the
entire
Malayalam
Film
Industry
in
deep
sorrow.
Actor
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
took
to
his
Instagram
handle
and
mourned
her
demise.
He
wrote,
"Rest
in
peace
Ambika
Chechi."
On
the
other
hand,
Kunchacko
Boban
too
mourned
her
death
by
sharing
a
post
on
Instagram.
He
captioned
the
post
as,
"Rest
in
everlasting
peace
Chechi!!......Ambika
Rao"
Apart
from
them,
Anna
Ben,
Tovino
Thomas
and
many
other
celebs
mourned
Ambika
Rao's
demise
on
their
respective
social
media
handles.
Talking
about
Rao,
she
had
started
her
career
in
the
industry
as
an
assistant
director
with
the
film
Krishna
Gopalakrishna,
directed
by
Balachandra
Menon.
She
had
also
acted
in
movies
such
as
Meesha
Madhavan,
Salt
and
Pepper,
Anuraga
Karikkin
Vellam,
Tamasha,
Vellam
and
so
on.