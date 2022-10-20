Malayalam True Crime Television Show Helps Catch A Criminal

True Crime is a genre of entertainment that has always been an enigma. I used to wonder if they actually are true stories even. Turns out they are, at least some of them.

A true crime show that airs on the Malayalam TV channel Mathrubumi covered a story about a man named Rajesh. This 38-year-old man had been accused and convicted of rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl. He escaped from prison in 2020.

In 2013, he went through a trial and was sentenced to death, Later, his sentence was reduced to 25 years without parole. In the year 2020, there was a shift in some inmates to a different jail, due to overcrowding issues, and during the shift, Rajesh and a fellow inmate were noticed missing. The other inmate was caught two months later, but Rajesh remained missing.

This guy had moved to Karnataka, gotten married here in 2021, and started working in a rubber estate in Udupi, under the name Madhur. Later he moved to Kollur under the name Jayan.

One of his supervisors in Kollur had watched the show, and immediately contacted a Police friend who was also from Kerala. Photographs were compared and it was concluded that Rajesh and Jayan are the same person.

Rajesh has now been handed over to the Kerala Police.