Malayankunju Box Office Collection 2 Days: The Fahadh Faasil Starrer Witnesses A Steady Growth!

Malayankunju,
the
Fahadh
Faasil
starrer
that
hit
the
theatres
on
July
22,
Friday,
has
been
receiving
rave
reviews
from
both
the
audiences
and
critics.
The
Sajimon
Prabhakaran
directorial
is
also
performing
well
at
the
box
office
and
made
a
decent
opening
collection.
When
it
completed
the
first
two
days
of
release,
Malayankunju
witnessed
a
steady
growth.
According
to
the
trade
experts,
the
Fahadh
Faasil
starrer
has
crossed
the
3-Crore
mark
at
the
box
office.
Malayankunju
has
delivered
a
better
performance
on
its
second
day
at
the
theatres,
compared
to
the
release
day.
The
Sajimon
Prabhakaran
directorial
is
expected
to
cross
the
6-Crore
mark
at
the
box
office
within
its
first
weekend
in
theatres.
The
word-of-mouth
publicity
and
great
reviews
are
playing
in
favour
of
Malayankunju,
which
was
released
without
a
massive
pre-release
hype
despite
having
a
highly
promising
star
cast
and
crew.
Fahadh
Faasil,
the
leading
man
has
been
receiving
excellent
reviews
for
his
performance
in
the
film,
which
has
been
considered
one
of
his
career's
finest.