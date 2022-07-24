Malayankunju Box Office Collection 2 Days: The Fahadh Faasil Starrer Witnesses A Steady Growth!

Malayankunju, the Fahadh Faasil starrer that hit the theatres on July 22, Friday, has been receiving rave reviews from both the audiences and critics. The Sajimon Prabhakaran directorial is also performing well at the box office and made a decent opening collection. When it completed the first two days of release, Malayankunju witnessed a steady growth.

According to the trade experts, the Fahadh Faasil starrer has crossed the 3-Crore mark at the box office. Malayankunju has delivered a better performance on its second day at the theatres, compared to the release day. The Sajimon Prabhakaran directorial is expected to cross the 6-Crore mark at the box office within its first weekend in theatres.

The word-of-mouth publicity and great reviews are playing in favour of Malayankunju, which was released without a massive pre-release hype despite having a highly promising star cast and crew. Fahadh Faasil, the leading man has been receiving excellent reviews for his performance in the film, which has been considered one of his career's finest.