Malayankunju Box Office First Weekend Collection: Fahadh Faasil's Film Witnesses A Fantastic Weekend

Malayankunju,
the
Fahadh
Faasil
starring
survival
drama
is
on
its
way
to
earning
superhit
status
at
the
box
office.
The
movie,
which
is
helmed
by
Sajimon
Prabhakaran,
is
receiving
immense
love
from
the
audience.
When
it
completed
the
first
weekend
(3
days),
Malayankunju
reportedly
crossed
the
6-Crore
mark
at
the
worldwide
box
office.
According
to
the
latest
reports
from
the
trade
experts,
the
Fahadh
Faasil
starrer
has
made
a
total
gross
collection
of
Rs.
5.5
Crore
from
the
Kerala
box
office
alone.
So,
it
is
also
confirmed
that
Malayankunju
had
a
fantastic
first
Sunday
at
the
theatres,
which
was
even
bigger
than
its
opening
day
collection.
As
per
the
reports,
the
Sajimon
Prabhakaran
directorial
is
also
performing
exceptionally
well
at
the
UAE-GCC
box
office,
thus
emerging
as
the
biggest
grosser
of
this
weekend.
With
the
fantastic
weekend
collection,
the
Fahadh
Faasil
starrer
has
cemented
its
position
as
the
box
office
winner
of
last
week's
releases.
If
things
go
at
the
same
rate,
Malayankunju
will
soon
emerge
as
one
of
the
biggest
box
office
successes
of
2022,
so
far.