    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Malayankunju Box Office First Weekend Collection: Fahadh Faasil's Film Witnesses A Fantastic Weekend

      By
      |

      Malayankunju, the Fahadh Faasil starring survival drama is on its way to earning superhit status at the box office. The movie, which is helmed by Sajimon Prabhakaran, is receiving immense love from the audience. When it completed the first weekend (3 days), Malayankunju reportedly crossed the 6-Crore mark at the worldwide box office.

      According to the latest reports from the trade experts, the Fahadh Faasil starrer has made a total gross collection of Rs. 5.5 Crore from the Kerala box office alone. So, it is also confirmed that Malayankunju had a fantastic first Sunday at the theatres, which was even bigger than its opening day collection.

      Malayankunju Box Office First Weekend Collection: Fahadh Faasils Film Witnesses A Fantastic Weekend

      As per the reports, the Sajimon Prabhakaran directorial is also performing exceptionally well at the UAE-GCC box office, thus emerging as the biggest grosser of this weekend. With the fantastic weekend collection, the Fahadh Faasil starrer has cemented its position as the box office winner of last week's releases. If things go at the same rate, Malayankunju will soon emerge as one of the biggest box office successes of 2022, so far.

      Comments
      Story first published: Monday, July 25, 2022, 8:05 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 25, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X