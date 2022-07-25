Malayankunju Box Office First Weekend Collection: Fahadh Faasil's Film Witnesses A Fantastic Weekend

Malayankunju, the Fahadh Faasil starring survival drama is on its way to earning superhit status at the box office. The movie, which is helmed by Sajimon Prabhakaran, is receiving immense love from the audience. When it completed the first weekend (3 days), Malayankunju reportedly crossed the 6-Crore mark at the worldwide box office.

According to the latest reports from the trade experts, the Fahadh Faasil starrer has made a total gross collection of Rs. 5.5 Crore from the Kerala box office alone. So, it is also confirmed that Malayankunju had a fantastic first Sunday at the theatres, which was even bigger than its opening day collection.

As per the reports, the Sajimon Prabhakaran directorial is also performing exceptionally well at the UAE-GCC box office, thus emerging as the biggest grosser of this weekend. With the fantastic weekend collection, the Fahadh Faasil starrer has cemented its position as the box office winner of last week's releases. If things go at the same rate, Malayankunju will soon emerge as one of the biggest box office successes of 2022, so far.