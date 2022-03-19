Malayankunju: The Fahadh Faasil Starrer Gets A Release Date?

Malayankunju, the survival drama that features Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, is in the final stage of its production. The movie, which is helmed by newcomer Sajimon Prabhakaran, was entirely shot in Kerala amidst the pandemic. As per the latest updates, Fahadh Faasil's Malayalankunju is now gearing up for a theatrical release.

If the rumours are to be true, the makers are planning to release the highly anticipated project on May 19, 2022. In that case, Malayankunju might emerge as Fahadh Faasil's first theatrical release of this year. The sources suggest that the team will officially announce the release date, once things are finalised.

As reported earlier, legendary musician AR Rahman is making a grand comeback to Malayalam cinema with Malayankunju. The Oscar award-winner has composed the songs and original score for the survival drama, which marks his first collaboration with Fahadh Faasil and the rest of the team. As always, AR Rahman's fantastic background score in the Malayankunju trailer had garnered wide appreciation.

From the highly impressive trailer, it was evident that the Sajimon Prabhakaran directorial is going to be yet another milestone in Fahadh Faasil's career. The trailer introduced viewers to the world of Ani Mon, the character played by Fahadh Faasil, who struggles with his mental health. His mother is seen worrying about his changing moods. Towards the final part of the Malayankunju trailer, Fahadh Faasil's character is seen struggling inside a space underground, which looks like the inside of a well.

Coming to Malayankunju, the movie also marks Fahadh Faasil's reunion with Mahesh Narayanan, the renowned editor-filmmaker. Mahesh has penned the script for the project and has also handled the cinematography of the survival drama. The highly anticipated project is bankrolled by the veteran filmmaker and Fahadh's father, Fazil. Rajisha Vijayan is appearing as the female lead opposite Fahadh Faasil in the movie.