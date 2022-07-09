Malayankunju To Hit The Theatres On July 22; Gets A Clean U Certificate From Censor Board

Malayankunju, the highly anticipated Fahadh Faasil starrer is finally gearing up for a grand release. The makers put the OTT release rumours to rest by revealing the theatrical release date of Malayankunju, on July 8, Friday. The movie, which marks the directorial debut of senior associate director Sajimon Prabhakaran, is slated to hit the theatres on July 22, Friday.

The release date announcement came out as a great relief for the fans of Fahadh Faasil and cine-goers, who were disappointed with the reports of the OTT release. The sources close to the project also suggest that Malayankunju successfully completed the censor board formalities. As per the latest updates, the Sajimon Prabhakaran directorial has earned a clean U certificate from the censor board.

As reported earlier, legendary musician AR Rahman is making a grand comeback to Malayalam cinema with Malayankunju. The Oscar award-winner has composed the songs and original score for the survival drama, which marks his first collaboration with Fahadh Faasil and the rest of the team. The background score composed by AR Rahman in the Malayankunju trailer garnered wide appreciation.

The survival drama was originally supposed to hit the theatres by the beginning of 2022. But the shooting of Malayankunju was delayed multiple times due to leading man Fahadh Faasil's accident that happened on the sets of the film, and later the pandemic. However, the teaser hints that the Sajimon Prabhakaran directorial will be totally worth all the wait.

Coming to Malayankunju, the movie also marks Fahadh Faasil's reunion with Mahesh Narayanan, the renowned editor-filmmaker. Mahesh has penned the script for the project and has also handled the cinematography of the survival drama. The highly anticipated project is bankrolled by the veteran filmmaker and Fahadh's father, Fazil. Rajisha Vijayan is appearing as the female in the movie.