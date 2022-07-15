Malayankunju Trailer 2: Fahadh Faasil's Survival Drama Promises An Immersive Theatre Experience

Malayankunju,
the
survival
drama
that
features
Fahadh
Faasil
in
the
lead
role,
is
gearing
up
for
a
grand
theatrical
release.
Ahead
of
its
release,
the
makers
treated
the
audiences
with
Malayankunju
trailer
2.
The
highly
impressive
trailer
of
the
Fahadh
Faasil
starrer
promises
an
immersive
theatre
experience
for
the
audience.
The
second
trailer
of
the
Sajimon
Prabhakaran
directorial
gives
a
deeper
insight
into
the
life
of
Ani
Kuttan,
a
commoner
from
a
small
town.
He
is
highly
irritated
with
the
constant
crying
of
his
neighbour's
baby,
which
leads
to
a
major
clash.
The
Malayankunju
trailer
2
confirms
that
the
film
will
primarily
focus
on
Ani
Kuttan's
struggles
to
survive
in
a
landslide,
after
which
is
trapped
30
feet
underground.
As
always,
Fahadh
Faasil's
performance
in
the
Malayankunju
trailer
2
confirms
that
the
National
award
winner
is
all
set
to
astonish
the
cine-goers
yet
again
with
a
stellar
performance.
Fahadh's
character
Ani
Kuttan
is
clearly
a
complex,
layered
character
and
this
totally
raises
the
expectations
over
the
Sajimon
directorial.