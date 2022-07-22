Malayankunju Twitter Review: Here Is What The Audience Feel About Fahadh Faasil's Survival Drama

Malayankunju, the highly anticipated Fahadh Faasil starrer has finally hit the theatres today. The movie, which marks the directorial debut of Sajimon Prabhakaran, marked Fahadh Faasil's come back to the theatres after a gap of 28 months. Malayankunju also marks the comeback of celebrated musician AR Rahman to the Malayalam film industry, after 30 years.

As per the reports, the project which is scripted by director Mahesh Narayanan revolves around its central character Ani Kuttan, a radio mechanic. He despises the constant cries of her neighbour's infant daughter Ponni, but the same sound becomes his path to life when he gets stuck 30 feet below the soil. Malayankunju narrates Ani Kuttan's struggles to survive under the earth all alone.

Here's what the audiences feel about Fahadh Faasil's Malayankunju. Have a look...

From the highly impressive trailers of Malayankunju, it was evident that the Sajimon Prabhakaran directorial is going to be yet another milestone in Fahadh Faasil's acting career. The survival drama is bankrolled by the veteran filmmaker and Fahadh's father Fazil, who is reuniting with the actor on a professional front after a long gap of over 20 years.

In a recent interview, Fahadh Faasil revealed that Malayankunju is so far the most expensive solo project of his acting career. According to the National award-winning actor, his character in the Sajimon Prabhakaran directorial, Ani Kuttan is different from the other small-town-based characters he has played earlier in his career. It is the solo act of Fahadh Faasil in the second half, which is said to be the biggest highlight of the film.

Rajisha Vijayan has appeared as the female lead in the survival drama. Indrans, Jaffer Idukki, Arjun Ashokan, Deepak Parambol, Arjun Ashokan, Johny Antony, and others appeared in the supporting role. Mahesh Narayanan himself has handled the cinematography. Arju Benn has handled the editing.