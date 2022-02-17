Mammikka, A 60-Year-Old Daily Wage Labourer From Kerala Wins Internet With His Modelling Skills

During the COVID-19 pandemic, several things get viral on social media. Right from dancing doctor in a PPE kit to 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' fame Sahdev Dirdo, the pandemic has shown us all the surprising things which are unexpectedly loved by the netizens. Amidst all, the latest Internet sensation is a 60-year-old daily wage labourer from Kerala, Mammikka, who has been winning the hearts of netizens with his modelling skills.

Let us tell you, the Kerala-based labourer has found national fame after he modelled for a suiting brand. Talking about his modelling journey, the common man was spotted by photographer Shareek Vayalil in Kozhikode, Kerala. The shutterbug convinced Mammikka to be a model for his wedding suit company.

Interestingly, Vayalil had clicked a photo of Mammikka and shared it on his Facebook account. His post caught everyone's attention and in no time, it went viral on social media. Many felt that Mammikka has some resemblance to actor Vinayakan.

After that, Shareek Vayalil approached Mammikka again to model for his suit company. Interestingly, the 60-year-old man underwent a makeover before the photo shoot and we must tell you, he looks dapper. Vayalil shot a video of his transformation and shared it online.

As expected, the video went viral on Instagram and it has garnered more than 23,000 views. In the video, Mammikka is looking amazing in a classic blazer and trousers, with an iPad in hand. He is also seen wearing a pair of sunglasses. Mammikka has indeed taken the internet by storm.

After gaining overnight fame, Mammikka has expressed his wish to try his hand in modelling along with his work as a daily wage labourer. Fans can't stop gushing over his humble nature and stylish look.