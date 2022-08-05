Mammootty And Jyotika In 'The Great Indian Kitchen' Director Jeo Baby's Next: Reports

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is reportedly all set to team up with popular actress Jyotika for his next. As per the reports, the veteran actor is playing the lead role in The Great Indian Kitchen director Jeo Baby's upcoming untitled project. Now, the sources suggest that Jyotika might play the female lead in the film.

In a recent interaction with media, director Jeo Baby revealed that the casting for his Mammootty starrer is progressing. However, he refrained from divulging more details about Jyotika's inclusion in the highly anticipated film. But, the sources close to the project suggest that the talented actress is keen to be a part of the project, and might sign the dotted line soon.

In that case, the upcoming Mammootty starrer might emerge as Jyotika's first-ever direct Malayalam film. Her two Malayalam releases to date, Rakkilipaattu and Seetha Kalyanam were multi-linguals and primarily made in Tamil. Even though the celebrated actress was approached for several Malayalam projects in the past, she could not take up the offers due to various reasons.