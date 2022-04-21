Mammootty And Manju Warrier To Reunite For B Unnikrishnan's Next: Reports

Mammootty, the megastar is all set to share the screen with lady superstar Manju Warrier once again. According to the latest reports, Mammootty and Manju Warrier are all set to reunite for the upcoming project, which is helmed by popular filmmaker B Unnikrishnan. An official announcement on the same is expected to be out very soon.

To the unversed, Mammootty and Manju shared the screen for the first time in the 2021-released blockbuster, The Priest. The megastar had played the central character in the movie, which featured the talented actress in a pivotal role. The reports regarding the duo's collaboration for the B Unnikrishnan directorial have left both their fans extremely excited.

The untitled project will mark Mammootty's second collaboration with the filmmaker, after Pramani. Manju Warrier, on the other hand, is joining hands with B Unnikrishnan for the first time in her career. Biju Menon and Siddique will essay the other pivotal roles in the much-awaited project, which is scripted by the popular scenarist Uday Krishna.

Megastar Mammootty's Rare Feat Is One For The Record Books

Aarattu, the latest outing of director B Unnikrishnan, had ended up an average grosser at the box office. The movie, which was strictly made for the fans of the complete actor, had totally disappointed the neutral audiences. The Mammootty project is expected to bring the talented filmmaker back to the success track, after a series of average outings.

Mammootty's New Look For The Nissam Basheer Directorial Is Out, See Pics

Coming to Mammootty's career, the megastar is currently on a high with the success of his latest outing Bheeshma Parvam. He has some highly promising projects in the pipeline including CBI 5 The Brain, Puzhu, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, untitled Nissam Basheer directorial, and soon. Manju Warrier, on the other hand, will be next seen in the upcoming project Jack N Jill, directed by Santhosh Sivan. She is also a part of some much-awaited projects including Kaapa, Ayisha, and Empuraan.