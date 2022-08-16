Mammootty And Mohanlal To Lock Horns At The Box Office In September: Reports

Mammootty and Mohanlal, the biggest superstars of Malayalam cinema share a warm friendship in real life. However, this has not prevented the Big Ms from being rivals at the box office. When Mohanlal earned the 'ultimate crowd puller' tag, Mammootty made a mark with his choice of films. As per the latest updates, Mammootty and Mohanlal are all set to lock horns at the box office once again.

Yes, you read it right. If the latest reports are to be believed, the Malayalam film industry might witness a massive box office war on September 29, this year, with the complete actor and megastar's films releasing on the same day. Mammootty's upcoming project Rorschach and Mohanlal's much-awaited film Monster, are reportedly releasing on the same day.

The grapevine suggests that the makers of both Rorschach and Monster are keen to release the films on September 29, 2022, considering the long weekend and festival season. However, the release dates will only get finalised after both films' post-production works are completed. The post-production works of Mammootty's psychological thriller went on floors recently. The Mohanlal starrer, on the other hand, is in the final stages of its production.