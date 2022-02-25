Mammootty-B Unnikrishnan Project: Here Is An Exciting Update

Mammootty, the megastar is all set to join hands with B Unnikrishnan, the Aaraattu director, once again. The reports regarding the actor-director duo's second collaboration were confirmed by the filmmaker in a Clubhouse chat, last year. Interestingly, director B Unnikrishnan has now revealed a major update on the Mammootty starrer.

In a recent interview given to Cinema Daddy, the filmmaker revealed that the highly anticipated project deals with a relevant subject based on the current scenario. According to B Unnikrishnan, Mammootty is impressed with the storyline of the film. The director also revealed that the project is inspired by real incidents and a real-life character.

Even though the Mammootty starrer can be called a 'mass' film, the fun elements will be comparatively lesser in it. Uday Krishna, the writer of Aaraattu pens the script for the project. B Unnikrishnan also revealed that the scriptwriter is attempting a film like this for the first time in his career. The writer-director duo is planning to narrate the screenplay to Mammootty once the final touches are finished.

Expectations are riding high on B Unnikrishnan's Mammootty starrer, which marks the second collaboration of the actor-director duo. The megastar has earlier associated with the director for the 2010-released movie, Pramani. Even though later it was reported that Mammootty and B Unnikrishnan might team up for another project, nothing was materialised.

Coming to Mammootty's acting career, the megastar is totally busy with a handful of promising projects in his kitty. The veteran actor will be next seen in the upcoming gangster drama Bheeshma Parvam, which is slated to hit the theatres on March 3, 2022. is currently busy with the shooting of the 5th installment of the CBI Series, which has been tentatively titled CBI 5. His other upcoming projects, Puzhu and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam are currently in the post-production stage.