Mammootty-B Unnikrishnan Project Is NOT Dropped; A Major Update To Be Out Soon?

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema, and popular filmmaker B Unnikrishnan have been planning to team up for a film soon. However, recently it was rumoured that the highly anticipated project has been dropped. But the sources close to both Mammootty and Unnikrishnan have rubbished the reports and confirmed that it is very much on cards.

The rumours regarding the untitled project had started doing rounds after it was confirmed that it will not start rolling in June as expected. Mammootty is planning to kickstart his second project with acclaimed filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery instead in June, after wrapping up his current commitments.

It was rumoured that the megastar is not so keen to be a part of B Unnikrishnan's directorial, as he is planning a complete track change with some promising projects in the pipeline. The grapevine had suggested that the failure of the filmmaker's last outing Aaraattu prompted Mammootty to put the project on the back burner.

However, the sources close to the project rubbished the rumours and confirmed that the B Unnikrishnan project has got postponed due to various technical issues. The untitled project, which is scripted by Uday Krishna features a stellar star cast including lady superstar Manju Warrier and some of the most popular faces from other film industries. So, it will take some time for the project to start rolling, as all these actors are busy with their other commitments right now. A major update on the Mammootty-B Unnikrishnan directorial is expected to be out in a couple of weeks.

Coming to Mammootty's career, the megastar is currently on a high with the success of his latest release CBI 5 The Brain. He has an excellent line-up including the Ratheena directorial Puzhu that marks his OTT debut, Lijo Jose Pellissery's Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, and Nissam Basheer's directorial Rorschach.