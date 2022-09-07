Mammootty Celebrates Birthday: Dulquer Salmaan, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran & Others Wish The Megastar

Mammootty is celebrating his 71st birthday today. As always, the veteran actor had a low-key birthday celebration at his Kochi residence, in the presence of his family members and a few close friends. Mammootty's son, popular actor Dulquer Salmaan took to his official social media handles and wished his dear father with a heartwarming social media post.

Along with Dulquer Salmaan, popular celebs of Malayalam cinema, including Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, and others wished the megastar on his birthday on social media. Have a look at their posts here:

Dulquer Salmaan

The pan-Indian actor took to his social media handles and shared some adorable stills with his father Mammootty, along with a special note. "As long as I can remember I've always been aware of your time. I've always measured it and made sure I get the most out of it. Most often I'll call only when I feel it's something important and worth your time. I never say Pa let's take a photo or a selfie cause I'm aware that everywhere you go this is a constant request. It's silly on my part but I've always been an over thinker. It's the one thing Umma scolds me about always," wrote Dulquer Salmaan.

"Every year, your birthday is the day I stop overthinking and blatantly insist and say we need pictures together. This year as you were getting ready for our picture together I decided to sneak a pic and Shani captured that moment.

These are the moments I live for. Just us at home and being us. Even though we are most often in different cities shooting our films, when I come home I feel like time has stood still. And I'm still just a boy cherishing the time he gets when his father has a day off from work.

Wishing you the happiest birthday Pa. You are our everything," he concluded.

Mohanlal

The Malayalam superstar, who shares a warm personal bond with Mammootty shared a special video on his social media, in the backdrop of the iconic song 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge.' Mohanlal stated that 'Ichakka' is not just a brotherly figure or colleague for him, but is a true elder brother in all senses. The complete actor wished the megastar a very happy birthday with the lovely video, which is now going viral on the internet.

Prithviraj Sukumaran

The actor-filmmaker, who shares a close bond with Mammootty and his family, shared a picture of the megastar on his social media handles with birthday wishes. "Happy birthday Megastar! Mammootty 🤗❤️🤗," reads Prithviraj Sukumaran's post.

Manju Warrier

The lady superstar took to her official social media post and wrote a special message for Mammootty on her birthday. "Happy Birthday Tiger! ❤️ Wishing you the happiest of birthdays dearest Mammookka!," reads Manju Warrier's post.

Tovino Thomas

The Thallumaala actor took to his official social media handles and wished Mammootty: "Happy Birthday Megastar! ❤️ @mammukka"

Kunchacko Boban

"Wishing the Mega M.... A Mega Birthday bash for a lifetime!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAMMOOKKA😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😍😍😍😍😍 Mammootty ✨❤️," reads Kunchacko Boban's post.