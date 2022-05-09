Mammootty & Fahadh Faasil In Lijo Jose Pellissery's Entertainer: Official Announcement Soon?

Mammootty, the megastar is totally busy in his career with a handful of promising projects in the pipeline. If the latest reports are to be believed, Mammootty is reuniting with the supremely talented actor Fahadh Faasil for his next project. According to the grapevine, the veteran actor and National award-winner will team up for the upcoming Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial.

Yes, you read it right. The rumourmills suggest that the celebrated filmmaker is making a two-hero film with Mammootty and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The project, which is touted to be a complete entertainer, is being made with a massive budget. Mammootty himself will bankroll the film under his home banner Mammootty Kampany.

The untitled project will be scripted by PS Rafeeque, who has earlier collaborated with Lijo Jose Pellissery for the highly acclaimed film Amen. Even though there is no official confirmation on this report so far, the rumourmills suggest that the makers are planning to make an official announcement once things are finalised.

In that case, the project will mark Mammootty's second collaboration with Lijo Jose Pellissery after the much-awaited upcoming project Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. Interestingly, the megastar is teaming up with the talented filmmaker for the second time even before the release of their first project together, and it clearly states how impressed he is with the Churuli director. The project will also mark Fahadh Faasil's second collaboration with Lijo Jose Pellissery after the success of Amen.

When it comes to their careers, Mammootty has an excellent line-up including the upcoming OTT film Puzhu, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, and Rorschach. Fahadh Faasil, on the other hand, is also totally busy with some promising Malayalam and other language films including Malayankunju, Kamal Haasan project Vikram, and the sequel of Allu Arjun's blockbuster outing Pushpa.