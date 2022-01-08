Mammootty 'Officially' Leaks His CBI 5 First Look; Takes Social Media By Storm!

Mammootty is currently busy with the shooting of the fifth installment of the highly popular CBI Series. The much-awaited project, which has been tentatively titled CBI 5, marks the comeback of senior filmmaker K Madhu. Interestingly, Mammootty took to his social media handles and 'officially' leaked his CBI 5 first look, to the much surprise of his fans and followers.

The megastar decided to leak a location still himself, after a morphed picture that claimed to be his first look as Sethurama Iyer went viral on social media. "Official Leak ! #CBI5 #untitled," he captioned the post. In the location still, Mammootty is seen standing in his iconic CBI look with a formal outfit and his hands folded on the back.

Mammootty has also confirmed that the highly anticipated project is yet to get an official title, on his social media post. The Malayalam cinema audiences, especially those who grew up watching all the four previous installments of the CBI Franchise, are super excited for the 5th installment. Mammootty's first look from the sets of CBI 5 is now taking social media by storm.