Mammootty 'Officially' Leaks His CBI 5 First Look; Takes Social Media By Storm!

Mammootty
is
currently
busy
with
the
shooting
of
the
fifth
installment
of
the
highly
popular
CBI
Series.
The
much-awaited
project,
which
has
been
tentatively
titled
CBI
5,
marks
the
comeback
of
senior
filmmaker
K
Madhu.
Interestingly,
Mammootty
took
to
his
social
media
handles
and
'officially'
leaked
his
CBI
5
first
look,
to
the
much
surprise
of
his
fans
and
followers.
The
megastar
decided
to
leak
a
location
still
himself,
after
a
morphed
picture
that
claimed
to
be
his
first
look
as
Sethurama
Iyer
went
viral
on
social
media.
"Official
Leak
!
#CBI5
#untitled," he
captioned
the
post.
In
the
location
still,
Mammootty
is
seen
standing
in
his
iconic
CBI
look
with
a
formal
outfit
and
his
hands
folded
on
the
back.
Mammootty
has
also
confirmed
that
the
highly
anticipated
project
is
yet
to
get
an
official
title,
on
his
social
media
post.
The
Malayalam
cinema
audiences,
especially
those
who
grew
up
watching
all
the
four
previous
installments
of
the
CBI
Franchise,
are
super
excited
for
the
5th
installment.
Mammootty's
first
look
from
the
sets
of
CBI
5
is
now
taking
social
media
by
storm.