Mammootty Opens Up About CBI 6: Makes An Interesting Revelation!

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is once again playing the iconic character Sethurama Iyer in the much-awaited fifth installment of the CBI Series. The project, which has been titled CBI 5 The Brain, is getting a grand theatrical release on May 1, Sunday. In the CBI 5 The Brain press meet, Mammootty finally opened up about CBI 6, the sixth installment of the franchise.

During the interaction with media representatives, the megastar revealed that he has been asking director K Madhu and writer SN Swamy to give Sethurama Iyer a break from the murder cases. Mammootty stated that he wants the character to investigate some other form of crime like a massive robbery case. The veteran actor added that he is hoping that it will happen at least in CBI 6.

Mammootty subtle hint towards the possibilities of CBI Part 6 left the media representatives totally excited, and they quizzed the megastar about the same. However, the National award-winning actor made it clear that he just expressed his wish, and confirmed that the team hasn't even thought about a sixth installment, so far.

However, the loyal followers of the CBI franchise and Mammootty fans have already started hoping for a sixth installment from the series. The CBI Series has already made multiple records by emerging as the biggest ever movie franchise ever made in the history of Indian cinema. Interestingly, all the installments of the franchise had the same director, writer, and leading man.

Coming to CBI 5 The Brain, the highly anticipated project will have the original star cast of the series, including Mammootty, Jagathy Sreekumar, Mukesh, and Saikumar, reprising their respective characters. Along with the original case, the project features an extensive additional cast including Renji Panicker, Soubin Shahir, Anoop Menon, Sudev Nair, Kaniha, Asha Sarath, Ramesh Pisharody, Santhosh Keezhattoor, and others.