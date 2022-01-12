Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam: Official Teaser To Be Released Soon!

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema will be next seen in the highly anticipated project, Bheeshma Parvam. The movie, which is helmed by the renowned cinematographer-director Amal Neerad, is in the final stage of its production. As per the latest reports, the much-awaited Bheeshma Parvam official teaser is all set to be released soon.

According to the sources close to the Mammootty starrer, the final mixing of the official teaser is finally completed. If the reports are to be believed, the makers of Bheeshma Parvam are planning to drop the official teaser without an announcement, just like they did it for the first look and character posters of the film.

However, the new update has left the Malayalam cinema audiences and Mammootty fans, equally excited. Expectations are riding high on Bheeshma Parvam, which marks Mammootty's third collaboration with director Amal Neerad after the highly popular action thriller Big B, and its delayed sequel Bilal.

If the reports are to be believed, Mammootty is playing the character Michael, who was a dreaded gangster in the 1980s, in the gangster drama. The megastar's character poster from the movie, which was released on the Chirstmas eve, had taken social media by storm. Bheeshma Parvam reportedly depicts a new chapter in the life of Michael.

The gangster drama will feature a stellar star cast including Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Shine Tom Chacko, senior actress Nadia Moidu, Telugu actress Anasuya Bharadwaj, Lena, Farhaan Faasil, Maala Parvathy, and so on in the other pivotal roles. Sushin Shyam has composed the songs and original score for the project.

The Mammootty starrer is jointly penned by director Amal Neerad and Devadath Shaji, the directorial assistant of the renowned filmmaker Dileesh Pothan. PT Ravi Shankar, the co-writer of Aashiq Abu's Rani Padmini, has written the additional screenplay. Manu Jose aka RJ Murukan has penned the additional dialogues of Bheeshma Parvam.