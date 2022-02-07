Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam To Hit The Theatres On THIS Date?

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema will be next seen in the highly-anticipated action thriller, Bheeshma Parvam. The character posters of the much-awaited project, which is helmed by Amal Neerad, had taken social media by storm. As per the latest reports, Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam has now got a release date.

If the latest updates are to be believed, the Amal Neerad directorial has been slated to hit the theatres on March 3, Friday. However, the makers have not reacted to these reports so far. The sources close to Bheeshma Parvam suggest that the release date of the Mammootty starrer will be revealed soon, with an official update.

According to the grapevine, the highly anticipated Bheeshma Parvam teaser is gearing up for its release in a couple of days. The makers are planning to drop the teaser without an advance announcement, just like they did for the first look poster and character poster. The release date of the Mammootty starrer might get revealed along with the teaser.

Dulquer Salmaan's Salute: The Makers In Talks With An OTT Platform For A Direct Release?

As reported earlier, Mammootty is playing the central character Michael in the movie, which marks his third collaboration with director Amal Neerad. Bheeshma Parvam reportedly revolves around the life of Michael, who was a dreaded gangster in the 1980s. Mammootty's first look poster from the project, which was revealed on Christmas eve of 2022, had gone viral on social media.

Dulquer Salmaan Completes 10 Years In Cinema; Pens Heartfelt Notes!

The gangster drama will feature a stellar star cast including Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, senior actress Nadia Moidu, Telugu actress Anasuya Bharadwaj, Lena, Shine Tom Chacko, Maala Parvathy, and so on in the other pivotal roles. Sushin Shyam has composed the songs and original score for the project. Bheeshma Parvam is bankrolled by director Amal Neerad himself, under the banner Amal Neerad Productions.