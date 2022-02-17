Mammootty's CBI 5: The First Look And Title To Be Revealed On THIS Date!

Mammootty is currently busy with the shooting of his highly anticipated project CBI 5. The megastar of Malayalam cinema is playing the iconic character Sethurama Iyer once again in the movie, which marks the comeback of senior filmmaker K Madhu. As per the latest reports, the first look and title of the Mammootty starter have finally got a release date.

If the reports are to be believed, the official first look poster and title of CBI 5 will be revealed tomorrow (February 18, Friday). The makers opted for this day because it marks the 34th year of the first installment of the Mammootty-starring franchise, Oru CBI Diarykurippu. The first part, which was a blockbuster, was released on February 18, 1988.

Interestingly, for the first time in the history of Malayalam cinema, a film's fifth part is getting released after 34 years. This clearly shows the immense popularity of the CBI Series and Mammootty's character Sethurama Iyer have among the Malayalam cinema audiences. The K Madhu-directed film unarguably made the biggest franchise of Malayalam cinema so far.

Bheeshma Parvam Teaser: Mammootty Sets Social Media On Fire With His Fantastic Screen Presence!

To the unversed, Mammootty had shared his first picture from the sets of CBI 5 as Sethurama Iyer on his official social media pages. The megastar released the picture and captioned his post "the official leak" after a fake picture of his CBI 5 look went viral on social media. According to writer SN Swamy, Mammootty is not playing an aged Sethurama Iyer in the film, but CBI 5 will feature the megastar in the signature look of his character.

CBI 5: Mammootty's New Location Still In The Sethurama Iyer Look Goes Viral!

The original star cast of the CBI Series, including veteran actor Jagathy Sreekumar, Mukesh, and Saikumar will be a part of the fifth installment. Soubin Shahir, Dileesh Pothan, Kaniha, Renji Panicker, Ramesh Pisharody, and others have joined the team as the additional cast. Jakes Bejoy has composed the music. Akhil George is the DOP. The Mammootty starrer is bankrolled by the prestigious banner Swargachithra.