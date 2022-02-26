Mammootty's CBI 5: Title Announcement Motion Poster Gets A Release Date

Mammootty is joining hands with senior filmmaker K Madhu once again, for the much-awaited 5th installment of the CBI Series. The project, which has been tentatively titled CBI 5 will have Mammootty once again playing the iconic character Sethurama Iyer. The much-awaited title announcement motion poster of CBI 5 has now got a release date.

Mammootty, the leading man took to his official social media handles on Friday evening and confirmed that the CBI 5 title announcement motion poster will be out on February 26, Saturday at 5 PM. "#CBI5 official title announcement with a motion poster releasing tomorrow at 5 pm," the megastar captioned his post.

Earlier, it was reported that the CBI 5 title and first look poster will be out on the 34th anniversary of the first installment of the series, Oru CBI Diarykurippu. However, the makers decided to postpone the title release due to some unforeseen technical issues. The confirmation regarding the title announcement motion poster has left both the Mammootty fans and Malayalam cinema audiences equally excited.

A few weeks back, Mammootty had officially 'leaked' his first glimpse as Sethurama Iyer from the sets of CBI 5, on his official social media handles. The megastar made the post after a morphed picture that claimed to be his first look as Sethurama Iyer went viral on social media. According to writer SN Swamy, both the look of the central character and the iconic CBI theme music have been retained in the 5th installment.

Along with Mammotty, the original cast members including Jagathi Sreekumar, Mukesh, and Saikumar are a part of CBI 5. Soubin Shahir, Dileesh Pothan, Renji Panicker, Kaniha, Ramesh Pisharody, and others have joined the team as the additional cast. Jakes Bejoy has composed the original score for the project. Akhil George is the director of photography. The Mammootty starrer is bankrolled by the prestigious banner Swargachithra.