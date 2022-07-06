Mammootty's Next With Director B Unnikrishnan To Have Three Leading Ladies: Reports

Mammootty is all set to join hands with director B Unnikrishnan after a very long gap, soon. The much-awaited project, which marks the second collaboration of the actor-director duo, is expected to start rolling this month, with a pooja ceremony. As per the latest updates, the yet-to-be-titled Mammootty starrer will feature three leading ladies.

The sources close to the B Unnikrishnan directorial suggest that popular actresses Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sneha, and Amala Paul will play the three female leads in the project. Even though earlier it was rumoured that Manju Warrier, Nayanthara, or Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon might play the female leads in the Mammootty starrer, now it has been confirmed that none of them are a part of this project.

As reported earlier, the project which is touted to be a social thriller will mark the megastar's comeback to police roles after a short gap. Mammootty is reportedly playing a senior police officer in the untitled project, which is scripted by the popular writer Uday Krishna. The B Unnikrishnan directorial is expected to start rolling on July 15, Friday, with an official launch event.

The sources close to Mammootty have confirmed that the megastar is planning to kickstart shooting for the untitled project on July 18, Monday, after he wraps up his current commitments. The first look poster of the film, along with its official title, is expected to be launched in a couple of weeks after the veteran actor starts shooting for the film.

Coming to Mammootty's acting career, he is totally busy with promising projects in the pipeline. The megastar will next be seen in Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, which marks his first collaboration with director Lijo Jose Pellissery. He is planning to team up with the director once again for the upcoming Netflix project based on MT Vasudevan Nair. Mammootty recently wrapped the shooting of Rorschach, which is helmed by Nissam Basheer.