Mammootty's Rorschach: Next Schedule Shoot To Commence In Dubai Soon!

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is joining hands with young director Nissam Basheer for his next outing. The first look of the project, which has been titled Rorschach, had created quite a stir on social media. Now, the sources close to the Mammootty starrer have revealed an exciting update on the next schedule shoot of Rorschach.

According to the latest reports, director Nissam Basheer and his team have wrapped up the Kerala schedule of the highly anticipated project. The team that includes leading man Mammootty and some of the main cast and crew members, is planning to fly to Dubai very soon for the next schedule shoot of Rorschach.

Earlier, it was reported that Rorschach might get a theatrical release in September, this year. However, the sources now suggest that the Mammootty-Nissam Basheer project will hit the theatres only in October 2022, as the shooting schedules are changed. An official confirmation on the same, along with the release date announcement is expected to out soon.

As reported earlier, Mammootty is all set to sport a never-seen-before avatar with a different hairdo and mustache in Rorschach. Interestingly, the megastar's new get-up for the project has a striking similarity with the look his son Dulquer Salmaan donned for the recent blockbuster, Kurup. The megastar's leaked pictures and videos in the new look had taken social media by storm, a couple of weeks back.