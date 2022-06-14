    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mammootty's Rorschach: Next Schedule Shoot To Commence In Dubai Soon!

      By
      |

      Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is joining hands with young director Nissam Basheer for his next outing. The first look of the project, which has been titled Rorschach, had created quite a stir on social media. Now, the sources close to the Mammootty starrer have revealed an exciting update on the next schedule shoot of Rorschach.

      According to the latest reports, director Nissam Basheer and his team have wrapped up the Kerala schedule of the highly anticipated project. The team that includes leading man Mammootty and some of the main cast and crew members, is planning to fly to Dubai very soon for the next schedule shoot of Rorschach.

      Mammoottys Rorschach: Next Schedule Shoot To Commence In Dubai Soon!

      Earlier, it was reported that Rorschach might get a theatrical release in September, this year. However, the sources now suggest that the Mammootty-Nissam Basheer project will hit the theatres only in October 2022, as the shooting schedules are changed. An official confirmation on the same, along with the release date announcement is expected to out soon.

      As reported earlier, Mammootty is all set to sport a never-seen-before avatar with a different hairdo and mustache in Rorschach. Interestingly, the megastar's new get-up for the project has a striking similarity with the look his son Dulquer Salmaan donned for the recent blockbuster, Kurup. The megastar's leaked pictures and videos in the new look had taken social media by storm, a couple of weeks back.

      Comments
      IIFA Promotion
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X