Mammootty's Rorschach: THIS Popular Actor To Play A Pivotal Role In The Film?

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema has a very interesting line-up of films. The veteran actor-producer recently launched the first look poster of Rorschach, his upcoming project which is directed by Nissam Basheer. Interestingly, the latest reports suggest that a popular actor is now all set to join the star cast of the Mammootty starrer.

According to the grapevine, young actor Asif Ali has now joined the star cast of Rorschach, thus reuniting with Mammootty after a long gap. The talented actor is reportedly making an extended cameo appearance in the much-awaited movie, which will also mark his reunion with director Nissam Basheer after the success of Kettiyolanu Ente Malakha.

However, the makers are still remaining tight-lipped over Asif Ali's addition to the star cast of Rorschach. If the rumours are to be believed, the actor's addition to the project will be soon announced with a special update, very soon. The filming of the Mammootty starrer is now progressing at various location in the Thrissur district, and Asif has reportedly kickstarted the shooting already.