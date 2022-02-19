Mammootty & Team Celebrate 34 Years Of Oru CBI Diary Kurippu: See Pics

Mammootty's celebrated investigative thriller Oru CBI Diary Kurippu, which marked the birth of the iconic character Sethurama Iyerm completed 34 years of its release. The megastar, who is currently shooting for the fifth part of the CBI Series, celebrated the 34th year of the first part with the team. The pictures and videos of Mammootty and the team's celebration are now going viral.

In the pictures, the veteran actor is seen cutting a custom-made cake that had the poster of Oru CBI Diary Kurippu on it, with director K Madhu, writer SN Swamy, and the entire CBI 5 team by his side. Even though it was reported that the first look and title of CBI 5 will be revealed on the same day, the plans were changed due to technical issues.

Check the pictures of Mammootty & the team's celebration here:

Oru CBI Diary Kurippu, which was released on February 18, 1988, revolved around the murder case of Omana and CBI officer Sethurama Iyer who investigates the case. Unlike the thrillers of that time period which featured loud police characters, the K Madhu directorial had a protagonist who is very subtle yet extremely intelligent. The movie had featured an extensive star cast including Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, Jagathi Sreekumar, Mukesh, Bahadoor, Sukumaran, Lissy, Urvashi, Janardhanan, Prathapa Chandran, Sreenath, Vijayaraghavan, and others.

The original cast members of Oru CBI Diary Kurippu, including Jagathi Sreekumar, Mukesh, and Saikumar are a part of CBI 5. Soubin Shahir, Renji Panicker, Kaniha, Ansiba Hassan, Ramesh Pisharody, and others have joined the team as the additional cast. Jakes Bejoy has composed the original score for the project. Akhil George is the director of photography. The Mammootty starrer is bankrolled by the prestigious banner Swargachithra.