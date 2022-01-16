Mammootty Tests Positive For COVID-19; Confirms That He Is In Self Isolation

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema has tested positive for COVID-19. The veteran actor took to his official social media handles on January 16, Sunday and confirmed that he tested positive on January 15, Saturday, despite taking all the necessary precautions. Mammootty confirmed that he is currently in self isolation.

"Despite taking all the necessary precautions I have tested Covid Positive yesterday. Besides a light fever I am otherwise fine. I am self isolating at home as per the directions of the concerned authorities. I wish for all of you to stay safe. Mask at all times and take care," Mammootty wrote on his social media post.

Check out Mammootty's Tweet here:

According to the sources close to Mammootty, the veteran actor underwent a COVID-19 test after he fell ill during the shooting of his upcoming project, CBI 5. The shooting of the highly anticipated project has been put on halt for the next 14 days after the megastar tested positive. The fans, well-wishers, and film industry members have been wishing Mammootty a speedy recovery, in the comments section of his social media post.

Coming to the work front, Mammootty has been shooting for CBI 5, which will feature him once again as the iconic character Sethurama Iyer, the brilliant investigator. The megastar had recently teased his fans by "officially" leaking his first look from the movie, on social media. A major update on the project, along with its official title, is expected to be out very soon.

Mammootty has finished the shooting of his much-awaited projects Bheeshma Parvam, Puzhu, and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, before joining the sets of CBI 5. As reported earlier, Bheeshma Parvam is expected to get a theatrical release in February 2022, while Puzhu is rumoured to be getting an OTT premiere. Mammootty is making his comeback to film production with Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, which is bankrolled by his home banner Mammootty Company.