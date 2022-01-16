Mammootty To Make His OTT Debut With Puzhu; Official Annoucement Soon?

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema will be next seen in the upcoming social thriller Puzhu. The project, which is helmed by newcomer Ratheena, had recently taken social media by storm with its highly intriguing teaser. As per the latest reports, Mammootty is now all set to make his OTT debut with Puzhu.

According to the latest reports, the much-awaited project might skip the theatrical release and go the OTT way, considering the spike of COVID-19 cases. The sources close to Puzhu suggest that the makers are in talks with the popular platform Sony LIV for the direct OTT release. However, the team is yet to make the final decision.

Earlier, it was reported that the project, which features Parvathy Thiruvothu as the female lead, will get a theatrical release in the first quarter of 2022. Dulquer Salmaan had bagged the distribution rights of Puzhu for his home banner, Wayfarer Films. But going by the current situation, an official announcement on the direct OTT release is expected to be out anytime soon.

If the reports are to be believed, Puzhu marks Mammootty's comeback to the negative roles after a long gap. The megastar's performance in the highly promising official teaser has totally raised the expectations over the Ratheena directorial. According to the cast and crew members, Mammootty is playing a never-seen-before character in the film and has shed his star image for the perfection of his role.

Puzhu features an extensive star cast including Nedumudi Venu, Indrans, Malavika Menon, and so on essay the supporting roles. The Mammootty starrer is jointly scripted by Unda writer Harshad and Varathan fame writers duo Suhas and Sharfu. Theni Eswar is the DOP. Manu Jagadh is the art director. Vishnu Govind and Sreeshankar handle the sound design. Sameera Saneesh heads the costumes department. Puzhu is bankrolled by Mammootty's close associate S George, under the banner CynCill Celluloid.