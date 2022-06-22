Mammootty To Play A Cop In B Unnikrishnan's Next; Official Announcement Soon?

Mammootty and B Unnikrishnan, the actor-director duo are all set to team up for the second time, very soon. The project, which is yet to get an official title, is expected to go on floors in July. Now, the rumourmills suggest that Mammootty is playing a cop in the highly anticipated project.

As per the reports, the project which is touted to be a social thriller will mark the megastar's comeback to police roles after a short gap. Mammootty is reportedly playing a senior police officer in the untitled project, which is scripted by the popular writer Uday Krishna. The B Unnikrishnan directorial is expected to start rolling in July with a pooja ceremony.

Recently it was rumoured that the Mammootty-B Unnikrishnan project has been dropped. The rumours regarding the untitled project had started doing rounds after it was confirmed that it will not start rolling in June as planned initially. However, now it has been confirmed that Mammootty will join the project after wrapping up his current project Rorschach.

Earlier, it was also reported that Manju Warrier might play the female lead in the project, thus teaming up with Mammootty once again after the huge success of The Priest. However, the grapevine suggests that Manju is not a part of the project anymore due to her busy schedule. Instead, the makers have reportedly approached lady superstar Nayanthara to play the female lead in the film.