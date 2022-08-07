Mammootty To Reunite With Puzhu Director Ratheena For His Next: Reports

Mammootty is currently on a signing spree and has some highly promising projects in the pipeline. The veteran actor is redefining his career by taking many bold steps with his film choices. As per the latest reports, Mammootty is now planning to reunite with Puzhu director Ratheena, for his next outing.

To the unversed, director Ratheena was originally planning to make her directorial debut with a road film, starring Mammootty. But, the project which was planned on a big scale was delayed indefinitely due to the pandemic. Instead, the actor-director duo went ahead with Puzhu, which emerged as Ratheena's directorial debut. According to some unconfirmed reports, the actor-director duo is now planning to revive their long-delayed road movie.

But some other sources suggest that the road film has been put on the back burner for now. Instead, Ratheena is planning to direct Mammootty on another subject. The sources close to the project also suggest that makers might officially launch the project on September 7, this year, on the special occasion of the megastar's birthday.

Puzhu, which marked the first collaboration of Mammootty and Ratheena, is unarguably one of the best films of this year so far. The megastar once again stunned the audiences with his nuanced portrayal of a layered character in the film. Puzhu also marked Mammootty's first onscreen collaboration with the talented actress Parvathy Thiruvothu. The social drama is available for streaming on Sony LIV.

Coming to Mammootty's career, the megastar's two highly awaited projects - Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam and Rorschach, are now in the final stages of production. The veteran actor is currently busy with the shooting of director B Unnikrishnan's untitled cop thriller. Mammootty is expected to wrap up all his current commitments by the beginning of December this year, after which he might resume the shooting of the most-anticipated film, Bilal.